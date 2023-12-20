Gazebo Gazette

On December 19th, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Jody C. Barcelona, of Long Beach and charged him with Leaving a Dangerous Substance on Highway.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023. Between November 23rd and December 19th, there have been approximately 17 incidents where roofing nails and tacks were thrown in the roadway with intent to damage vehicle tires in the area of Alexander Road between Pineville Road and Benton Drive.

Additionally, roofing nails have been left in the area of Kohler Street.

Barcelona was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. The suspect was also charged with a DUI on his December 19th arrest and has been issued a $2000 bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or that was a victim, are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.