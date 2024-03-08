With a recent movement to change the Emergency Management Services in Harrison County, the Supervisors adopted the 2023 Mississippi Hurricane Evacuation Study Monday, March 4, 2024 at the Gulfport Courthouse. The study was published by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was recommended by the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Matt Stratton.

This 2023 study was produced with input from federal, state, and local emergency management agencies. The study outlines three updated Hurricane Evacuation Zones in the county to better match storm surge hazards that were modeled for the potential evacuation routes. Additionally, the county unanimously authorized upgrading the 911 Viper Service Agreement with AT&T Mississippi, which was recommended by the Harrison County Emergency Communications Commission for the software. AT&T Mississippi is a sole source provider.