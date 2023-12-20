Since its inception the program has distributed almost 700,000,000 toys to almost 300,000,000 disadvantaged children.

What an amazing commitment by those men and women who have gone to work to protect our freedom, and to make life better for our youth. How proud are we of our Armed Service men and woman…

Here in Pass Christian, Mississippi, the Knights of Columbus Local Council 4472 has taken The Marine Toys for Tots project on for almost 15 years during the Christmas season.