Gazebo Gazette

Theatre in the Pass is excited to announce the arrival of a newly written, original play:

LEGERDEMAIN

An Absurdist Comedy by Trey Fayard

Unmasking the Artfulness of Deceit

Stop by Sunday, November 19th at The Randolph Center for a FIRST-look STAGED READING of Theatre In The Pass’s favorite native playwright Trey Fayard’s latest effort and fourth play in his ongoing love letter to The Pass series.

Show is at 1:00 pm. Doors open at noon. A $10.00 donation at the door.

Wine and snacks will be available for purchase.

LEGERDEMAIN is the story of six actors from New York who travel to Pass Christian for a production at a local casino only to find themselves cut off from the world as a mandatory hurricane evacuation has virtually cleared the town.

What follows is waiting and waiting and waiting, the tension and calamitous atmosphere of which brings these professionals dexterously skilled in the art of theatrical deception to the brink of reality.

Theatre in the Pass asks to come and support local theater by attending theevent

If more information is needed, contact: Jennifer Shea at 504-259-5292.