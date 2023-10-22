What is The Silver Rose? More importantly, should I care and is its message relevant in today’s world?

These are the main questions I get asked when I tell people that I am coordinating The Silver Rose Pilgrimage for our community and our local Knights of Columbus.

The fact is we can say almost everyone knows the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe, yet few know about The Silver Rose Pilgrimage which was put into place to remind us of the true message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

At a time when our society is letting go of so many of our traditions, and ignoring much of our history, The Silver Rose Pilgrimage has managed to continue to grow since its inception back on December 12, 1960. This will in fact be the 64th year of this Pilgrimage program.

The Silver Rose pilgrimage starts in March, each year and ends Dec. 12, on Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day. Eight Silver Roses run along different North American routes, starting in Canada, to every U.S. state, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and Mexico. So, what is the purpose of this annual run?

Let’s take a moment to examine the facts.

The story of Our Lady of Guadalupe tells of Her appearance on the Hill of Tepeyac in Mexico City in 1531. Our Lady appeared as a native woman, pregnant with a child. She came at a time of conflict between the Spanish and the indigenous people. She chose to appear to a 57-year-old, widowed, Aztec Indian and farmer, named Juan Diego.

What Diego saw on his daily walk to work would change the life of millions forever. She was a beautiful woman, standing at the top of the hill, who would reveal that She was the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her purpose was clear, to offer a message of peace and comfort, to be a source of love, hope and strength, even when the world seemed upside-down and lost.

What an important message for us to receive in our hearts today in the midst of so much suffering and pain in our nation and world.

“Let not your heart be disturbed… Am I not Here, I who am your Mother? Are you not under my protection? Am I not your health? Are you not happily within my fold? What else do you wish? Do not grieve nor be disturbed by anything.”

She told Diego to visit the local bishop and to tell him that it is Her wish that a temple be built, in Her honor, at the base of the hill. At first, Diego faced much resistance when telling his story. In fact, the bishop asked for a sign that the apparition was real. A dejected Juan Diego went back to Tepeyac, where Mary appeared to him once again.

She instructed Diego to climb to the top of the barren hill and gather a bouquet of roses that he found growing miraculously, though it was the middle of winter. Amazingly, there was an abundance of every color rose. He picked them and carried them to the Blessed Mother. She then arranged the roses in his tilma (a rough cloak woven from vegetable fibers) and sent him back to the bishop.

When Diego presented the bouquet of roses in his cloak, the bishop fell to his knees as he saw, the Castilian roses and more shockingly under it, on Diego’s tilma, an image of Our Lady.