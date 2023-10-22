Governor Tate Reeves today Thursday, October 19, 2023 that he has approved more than $44 million for 15 new RESTORE Act projects for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. When implemented, these projects will add more than $44 million to the total of more than $227 million worth of restoration projects that have been approved during Governor Reeves’ administration. “These projects will make our Gulf Coast an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. “Attracting new visitors,

enhancing our coastal habitats for fish and wildlife, and improving our infrastructure are critical to improving quality of life and further bolstering Mississippi.” These 15 projects announced for 2023 are funded through the RESTORE Act and were recommended to Governor Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee for his consideration and selection. Among others, improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and an artificial reef project and a coastal education program for Mississippi high schools. The projects will be managed by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality through its Office of Restoration.

“Seeing the economic and environmental impacts of these projects on our beautiful coast is one of the most rewarding parts of my job,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director. “And for each project there are so many peripheral and indirect impacts.” The projects include: RESTORE Act Direct Component Funding (Bucket 1): *Point Cadet Marina Improvements Phase II ($5.5 million) – for improvements to the Point Cadet Marina to stimulate additional economic activity and redevelopment.

*Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Construction Rehabilitation and Overhaul Facility ($6.6 million) – to construct an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility and apron. *Mass Audience Safety and Security Technology ($1.8 million) – to implement transformational security improvements to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. RESTORE Act Spill Impact Component Funding (Bucket 3): *One Gulf One Goal Artificial Reef Project ($1.9 million) – to construct artificial reefs. *Coastal Education Program in Mississippi High Schools ($1.32 million) – to enhance environmental science programs related to marine ecosystem education. Addition of Interactive Exhibit ($4.5 million) – at the Mississippi Aquarium for education and tourism.