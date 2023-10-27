Gazebo Gazette

More than 30 shops and artisans from around the region will be offering hundreds of unique gift ideas and one-of-a-kind art pieces at the 27th Annual Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Pass Christian Yacht Club’s Ladies Auxiliary, the popular event will be at the West Harrison Civic Center, 4670 Espy Ave. in Long Beach, which provides free parking and rain-or-shine indoor shopping.

“What has always distinguished the Annual Holiday Boutique is the focus we place on promoting coastal and regional artists,” said event chairwoman Jo Ann Francingues. “The boutique is our way of showcasing the abundance of talent and shops in this area and encouraging folks to buy local. Shoppers don’t have to worry about the weather because the event takes place inside the Civic Center. Also, we are ignoring inflation and keeping the ticket price the same as in previous years, $5.”

Gifts for sale include many remarkable items such as handcrafted jewelry, original oil paintings and watercolors, distinctive wood-turned items, timepieces crafted from reclaimed sinker cypress, custom embroidery, handmade pottery and weaving, cork art, books for all ages many written and autographed by regional authors, quilts, wellness and beauty items and a large variety of gift items from local shops.

To help you celebrate the holidays, vendors will also sell stylish clothing and accessories, toys and other gifts for kids, children’s clothes, gifts for pets, home décor, holiday blooms, ornaments and goodies from local kitchens – a delicious variety of homecooked entrees, sides, desserts and baked goods.

In addition, tasty lunches will be available to shoppers on both days of the event. Plus, this year’s Holiday Boutique features performances by the Pass Christian High School Choir on Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. and the Holy Catholic Church Children’s Choir on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. followed by photos with Santa Claus at 1 p.m.

The vendors at the 27th Holiday Boutique include: Becky’s Creations, Cabi on the Coast, Café BoneJour Pet Boutique & Bakery, Carla Biasi for Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma, Chateaux Soleil, Creations of the Heart, Curly Magnolia Boutique, Dawn’s Pecans, Designs by Linda, Dos Artistes, Hightide Coastal Creations, Holiday Blooms, Julie Boudreaux Handcrafted Jewelry, Kathy Graham Art, Kitsie’s Kitchen, LambShop Studio, Lotus Beauty & Wellness, Louisiana’s Lost Resource, Luxuries of Life, Magic Box Toys, Midtown Pharmacy & Gifts, Mockingbird Lane, NOLA in Stitches, Pass Christian Books, Patti’s Crafts, Peace by Piece Quilts, Robin’s Nest, Sister Swank Boutique, Southern Designs by M&R, Stella Maris Gifts, The Cotton Patch, Ursula Elaine Handcrafted Jewelry, Walton’s Turnings, and Wire by Sue.