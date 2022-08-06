by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After interviewing four candidates, going through the aldermen’s tough schedule, and filling the vacancy of a powerful figure in Pass Christian, Nicole Belt was appointed to serve the remainder of the term as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Belt; who currently serves as General Manager for Bacchus on the Beach restaurant, acknowledged her appreciation for being chosen among a crowd of solid candidates.

“I am thrilled and honored to accept this appointment to the Pass Christian School Board,” expressed Belt, a native of Florence, Mississippi who has lived in Pass Christian over six years. “To serve in this manner, being able to give back to this amazing community that I am privileged to call home, brings me such joy!”

Along with her husband, Ellison, Belt has been an active volunteer in the city of Pass Christian and the school district, serving as PTO president for the Pass Christian Middle School during 2021-22 and coaching recreational programs in her time spent.

Belt and her husband are the parents of twins; Hardy & Jillian, who are currently 8th grade students at Pass Christian Middle School. Both parents have worked with them through athletics and other recreational activities.

“The Board of Trustees and I are excited to welcome Mrs. Nicole Belt as our newest board member,” stated Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “For many years she has been one of our most engaged parents serving as a devoted member of the PTO, volunteering where needed, and attending school functions. We look forward to working with Mrs. Belt to ensure we continue to offer our students a world class education and our employees a place to call home.”

The next school board meeting is at the central office of Pass Christian School District, which will be held on August 9 and Belt will be sworn in.

“I am committed to excellence and look forward to diligently fulfilling this role to the best of my ability,” said Belt. “It’s going to be a fantastic school year. Thank you for allowing me to be part of it!”

Belt will finish the term of realtor Avra O’Dwyer, who resigned after serving on the school board for nearly three years.