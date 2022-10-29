Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Long Beach His- torical Society hosted its an- nual cemetery tour to honor historical figures of the past in the city.

Based on the city ordinace, visitors were not al- lowed to enter after dark and five re-enactors were chosen for the historical figures of Long Beach. Public Works cleaned the property to let this event occur.

The Long Beach Historical Society (LBHS) had 5 re-enactors for the historical figures, including: 1) Danny Hansen – Matias Rash (deceased), 2) Beth Hansen – Maria McCaughan Walton (deceased), 3) Mark Bryant – Clarence Castanera (deceased), 4) Billy Skellie – John Allen (deceased), 5) Russ Jones – Marshall Allen (deceased).

LBHS appreciated every re-enactor and volunteer who donated their time for this community event.