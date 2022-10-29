Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendra Simpson from Pass Christian as Director of Marketing.

Simpson brings nearly ten years of marketing experience to the position, having previously served as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Mississippi Aquarium and the Director of Marketing and Entertainment at the MS Coast Coliseum & Convention Center. Among her duties, Simpson will manage and lead the marketing department staff and oversee all Coastal Mississippi advertising efforts to drive sales and build Coastal Mississippi brand awareness.

“Kendra brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Coastal Mississippi team, and we are excited to have the addition of such an accomplished marketing professional at the helm of this department,” said Judy Young, Executive Director at Coastal Mississippi. “Her passion and knowledge of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the tourism industry, extensive experience and accolades, and dedication to showcasing the region as a must-visit destination will be invaluable to the continued success of Coastal Mississippi.”

“I am honored to join the Coastal Mississippi team and to work with our amazing tourism partners. Moreover, I am thrilled to share my love of the extraordinary people and places that make the Mississippi Gulf Coast unique,” says Simpson.

Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide.

Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area.