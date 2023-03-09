Gazebo Gazette

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced today that Michael Andrew Smith of Vancleave, Mississippi, pled guilty this week to one count of Driving Under the Influence – 4th Offense and was sentenced as a habitual offender to serve 9 years day-for-day without probation or parole by Circuit Judge Randi P. Mueller.

The investigation into the offense began on February 20, 2022, at 1:16 p.m., when a Pass Christian Police Department Officer was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 near Holiday Avenue for a reckless driver complaint.

The complainant advised dispatch that the driver of a gold Ford F150 was traveling westbound and could not maintain the driver’s lane.

The Officer located the suspect vehicle, driven by Smith, and conducted a traffic stop on Japonica Avenue after having observed the vehicle cross the fog line multiple times. The Officer also observed that Smith was driving with a 7-year-old female juvenile in his lap, unrestrained. The Officer observed that Smith showed signs of impairment, and he was arrested.

An opened 12-pack of beer was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

After the arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Smith’s blood. An alcohol analysis conducted by the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory revealed that Smith had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.121%, which was over the legal limit.

“Smith was prosecuted as a habitual offender when the investigation revealed that Smith has eight prior Driving Under the Influence convictions since 2010, three of which were felony convictions”, said Assistant District Attorney Jasmine Magee, who prosecuted the case.

The maximum punishment for Driving Under the Influence – 4th Offense is 10 years.