On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 the Pass Christian Police Department received a report of a runaway juvenile.

The parents of Kobe Smith reported that he never came inside after getting off of the bus. Kobe is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 85 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t shirt, black hoodie, black shorts, with a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3327.