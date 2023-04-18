Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announced recipients of the 2023 One Coast Awards on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Beau Rivage during the annual One Coast Awards breakfast attended by over 400 participants.
The One Coast Awards were started in 2002 and named in honor of the long time publisher Roland Weeks as the Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, the Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards.
Recognizing the wealth of outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the awards were developed to recognize community leaders and strong, up-and-coming young business leaders.
The program and awards have been continued with the coastal Chambers of Commerce (Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber, Jackson County Chamber, Hancock Chamber and the Ocean Springs Chamber) organizing and administering the program to carry on the ideal that One Coast is a regional belief that our common interests far outweigh any difference; an awareness that what benefits one, ultimately benefits all; a celebration of our unique communities and an attitude of no boundaries.
Community Leader:
Joy Saucier, Mississippi Power
Tiffany Murdock, Singing River Health System
Jonathan Jones, Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino Hotel & Spa
John Anderson, Anderson Approve Services, LLC
Dr. Cedric Bradley, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Dr. Cassandra Conner, William Carey University Tradition Campus
Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.
CeCe Shabazz, Memorial Health System
Angel Greer, Coastal Family Health Center
Kay Kell, Retired
Top 10 Under 40:
Heather Ladner Smith, Butler Snow LLP
Morgan Bogolin, Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast
Courtney Jacobs, IDR Agency
Elisabeth Naff, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Jaklyn Wrigley, Singing River Health System
Emily Sham, Two Men and a Truck
Amanda Gray, Ingalls Shipbuilding
Gabrielle Rose, Allstate Chris Boudreaux Agency
Ben Benvenutti, Covington Civil & Environmental
James Moody, Cadence Insurance