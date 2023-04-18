Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announced recipients of the 2023 One Coast Awards on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Beau Rivage during the annual One Coast Awards breakfast attended by over 400 participants.

The One Coast Awards were started in 2002 and named in honor of the long time publisher Roland Weeks as the Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, the Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards.

Recognizing the wealth of outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the awards were developed to recognize community leaders and strong, up-and-coming young business leaders.

The program and awards have been continued with the coastal Chambers of Commerce (Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber, Jackson County Chamber, Hancock Chamber and the Ocean Springs Chamber) organizing and administering the program to carry on the ideal that One Coast is a regional belief that our common interests far outweigh any difference; an awareness that what benefits one, ultimately benefits all; a celebration of our unique communities and an attitude of no boundaries.

Community Leader:

Joy Saucier, Mississippi Power

Tiffany Murdock, Singing River Health System

Jonathan Jones, Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino Hotel & Spa

John Anderson, Anderson Approve Services, LLC

Dr. Cedric Bradley, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Dr. Cassandra Conner, William Carey University Tradition Campus

Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.

CeCe Shabazz, Memorial Health System

Angel Greer, Coastal Family Health Center

Kay Kell, Retired

Top 10 Under 40:

Heather Ladner Smith, Butler Snow LLP

Morgan Bogolin, Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast

Courtney Jacobs, IDR Agency

Elisabeth Naff, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Jaklyn Wrigley, Singing River Health System

Emily Sham, Two Men and a Truck

Amanda Gray, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Gabrielle Rose, Allstate Chris Boudreaux Agency

Ben Benvenutti, Covington Civil & Environmental

James Moody, Cadence Insurance