by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates won the girls’ division in the Division 8-4A track and field championships run last Thursday at Moss Point High School with a point total of 131 points. The Pirates placed second overall in the boys’ division with 89 points behind Moss Point. The top four finishers in each event qualified to compete in the Region 4-4A track and field championships that are set to be held at Pass Christian High School Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9 a.m.

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Maleygh Acker in the 100m with a time of 12.77, Anaya Bradley in the 200m with a time of 26.69, Kailey Taylor in the 400m with a time of 1:04.09, Morgan McWilliams in the 800m with a time of 2:41.45, and Brinley Hoda in the 3200m run with a time of 16:18.67. Reese Miller won the pole vault with a height of 8′ while Sanaa Green won the long jump with a distance of 14′ 6″ and the triple jump with a mark of 32′ 7″. The 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relay teams all won with times of 50.47, 1:47.84, and 4:36.75, respectively.

Other qualifiers for the Lady Pirates include Amarie Edwards (3rd, 200m, 27.58), Zahria Reese (4th, 200m, 27.60), Hailey LeBeau (3rd, 400m, 1:06.99), MaKenna Smith (4th, 400m, 1:08.65), Hoda (4th, 1600m, 7:42.89), Kyleigh Haynes (3rd, 300m hurdles, 53.33; 2nd, high jump, 4′ 6″), Aubrey Garrison (3rd, high jump, 4′ 4″), Hailee Sims (2nd, long jump, 13′ 6 1/2″), Lee’Arie Sims (67′), and the 4x800m relay (2nd, 12:40.05).

The Pirates were paced by event winners Talan Lindmark who won the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs with times of 2:12.54, 5:04.61, and 12:29.00, respectively. Tahli Clark won the 200m with a time of 22.43 and placed second in the 100m with a time of 11.07.

Other qualifiers for the Pirates include Landon Laphand (2nd, 400m, 51.86), Olloie Bailey (2nd, 800m, 2:13.57; 2nd, 1600m, 5:05.34), Nolan Akers (4th, 1600m, 5:29.50), Gray Tusa (2nd, 3200m, 12:55.07), Brennan Davis (3rd, 3200m, 13:14.44), the 4x100m relay team (3rd, 44.53), the 4x200m relay team (4th, 1:34.79), the 4x400m relay team (3rd, 3:49.63), the 4x800m relay team (4th, 11:23.25), Perry Williams (4th, long jump, 19′; 3rd, triple jump, 40′ 6″), and Mikhai Trotter (4th, shot put, 39′ 11).