Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach High School Bearcats soccer team has a new head coach. The Board of Trustees voted tonight to hire Matthew DeFillips to fill the Bearcats Head Coaching position.

Athletic Director Shane Rutledge is eager to work with Coach DeFillips.

“We are excited to have someone with Coach DeFillips experience and soccer acumen take over the boys’ program. I look forward to its continued success under his leadership,” Rutledge said.

DeFillips is honored to have been selected to lead the boys’ program and looks forward to continuing their success.

“I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to serve in this community and school district that is so supportive of their soccer program,” DeFillips said. “I’m very aware of the recent success that the boys have achieved and am honored to be entrusted with leading the boys’ program into this new chapter. I look forward to adding to the great foundation that Coach Wilburn has built. My family can’t wait to join the community and get started!”

After coaching the boys team to three consecutive state titles and six state finals appearance, Andre Wilburn decided to start working with the Long Beach High School girls soccer team in early 2023.

Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock is excited to welcome DeFillips to the Bearcat family in Long Beach.

“Coach DeFillips brings with him a history of pushing his teams to be their best on the field and in the classroom. I look forward to watching our Bearcat Boys Soccer program continue their championship legacy under his direction,” Lock said.

DeFillips is a graduate of Delta State University where he played soccer (2010-2012) and served as the team manager (2012-2014).

He comes to Long Beach from Cleveland Central High School in the Mississippi Delta where he has served as head coach of both the Men’s (2017 – Present) and Women’s (2019 – Present) Soccer Programs.