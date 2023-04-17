Gazebo Gazette

The week of April 23rd-29th is National Library Week and this year’s theme is: There’s More to the Story!. To celebrate this special week, the Pass Christian Library is pleased to welcome author Katy Simpson Smith for a presentation on Thursday, April 27th, 2023.

The Pass Christian Public Library will start with a reception at 6pm honoring the author, followed by a presentation on her newest book, The Weeds, beginning at 6:30pm.

Katy Simpson Smith is a Mississippi native and is the author of the novels The Story of Land and Sea, a Vogue best book of the year; Free Men; and The Everlasting, a New York Times best historical ﬁction book of the year. She is also the author of We Have Raised All of You: Motherhood in the South, 1750–1835.

Her latest book, The Weeds, is described as lush, intoxicating, and teeming with mischief, as well as a tense, mesmerizing page-turner about science and survival, the roles women are given and have taken from them, and the lives they make for themselves.

This event is free and open to the public. The library gives thanks to the Friends of the Pass Christian Library and the Pass Christian Books for being sponsors for this event.

Join the community to celebrate the role of libraries in local communities for everyone. Please call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com, if you have any questions or need further information. https://www.facebook.com/events/228639236328963