The Theatre in the Pass will present performances of the play Talking With… by Jane Martin at the J.W. Randolph Center in Pass Christian, Mississippi in association with Concord Theatricals in New York,NY. Performance dates and times are Thursday, March 2nd at 7:30pm, Friday, March 3rd at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 5th at 2:00 pm. Mary Ellen Murphy is director of the production, Gail Longo Trahan is assistant director, and Daniel Caridad is technical director. Cast members include Michele Ball, Kay Benton, Elizabeth Hart Ishee, Jenny Johnston, Nancy Moynan, Mary Ellen Murphy, Penne Rappold, Georgia June Sanborn, Susan Sanborn, and Jennifer Shea.

Talking With… is an award-winning play which premiered at the Actors’ Theatre of Louisville in 1982, followed by a New York City production at Manhattan Theatre Club. It received the American Theatre Critics’ Association Award as Best Regional Play for 1982 and has had numerous productions across America and around the world. “TALKING WITH…” consists of monologues by ten unique characters speaking about their life experiences and their interpretations of those experiences.