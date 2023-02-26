The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education will recognize Mississippi’s top school-community partnerships during the 21st annual Governor’s Awards Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:30 pm-8 pm at the Old Capitol Museum.

Tickets are $25 a person or $220 for a group of 10 and are available at mapems. org or by emailing info@ mapems.org.

MAPE will award 25 school-community partnership programs that have produced outstanding results for students in K-12 public schools throughout Mississippi. Award-winning schools, districts, and organizations are located in Brandon, Florence, Harrison County, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Kemper County, Marion County, Neshoba County, Pascagoula, Richland, Starkville, and Vicksburg.