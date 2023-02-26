Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education will recognize Mississippi’s top school-community partnerships during the 21st annual Governor’s Awards Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:30 pm-8 pm at the Old Capitol Museum.
Tickets are $25 a person or $220 for a group of 10 and are available at mapems. org or by emailing info@ mapems.org.
MAPE will award 25 school-community partnership programs that have produced outstanding results for students in K-12 public schools throughout Mississippi. Award-winning schools, districts, and organizations are located in Brandon, Florence, Harrison County, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Kemper County, Marion County, Neshoba County, Pascagoula, Richland, Starkville, and Vicksburg.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of establishing and maintaining effective community partnerships and its correlation with improved student learning outcomes,” said David Schommer, MAPE president. “Our 2022 Governor’s Award winners are truly making a difference in their community. They exemplify what can be achieved in Mississippi, through effective collaboration with community partners. Congratulations to all of our award winners!”
The Governor’s Award selection committee, composed of representatives from business, industry, nonprofits, and education, judged each entry using a uniform set of criteria to measure the overall effectiveness of partnership activities.
Along with three additional districts, the Harrison County School District earned an award with the Multi-Level Schools Category with the Governor’s Awards.