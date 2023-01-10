by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

On Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kino Davis who resides in Long Beach, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 28th Street in Long Beach on a stabbing call.

Upon arrival, the officers located the victim inside the residence suffering from several injuries including a stab wound to the back. Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators then determined that there was a verbal argument between the victim and the suspect identified as Kino Davis which resulted in Davis stabbing the victim in the back.

Davis was located at his residence, taken into custody, and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. Victim was transported to county hospital by American Medical Response (AMR), was treated and released from the injuries sustained.

Kino Davis was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated Assault.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.