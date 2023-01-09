The revolt from the United States Congress this week to elect a speaker may cause more harm in the republic than ever before because of one simple reason:

Extremists are becoming more powerful than ever before.

Destruction of a compromise from both sides of the political aisle is the reason the United States is headed in a volatile direction. Whether social media is to blame or the digital age, there must be an accommodation to keep the economy healthy and to give all areas of the country the right to be heard.

Looking back in history, numerous compromises have been the reason the United States remains a sovereign nation founded on ideas.

For example, the Connecticut Compromise in the development of the U.S. Constitution was very controversial at the times because of the different representatives background and traditional use of depiction.

Eventually, there was an agreement on representation by population, which is constantly changed by a new Census every decade.