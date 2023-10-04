Gazebo Gazette

Jenna Quave, Community Wellness Planner for Mississippi State University Extension, will do a Cooking Demonstration and presentation of the free website Happy Healthy. The cooking demonstration will include a Happy Healthy recipe which will be quick, easy and affordable.

Participants will be able to taste the recipe and give feedback via written survey. Nutrition education literature and reinforcement items will be given to participants. This is an interactive event for adults that will take place on Thursday, October 12th at 1pm in the Pass Christian Library conference room.

This class is presented in partnership with MSU Extension, the One Book One Pass Community Read Project and the Pass Christian Public Library.

The One Book One Pass Community Read Project features an author and book. The 2023 selected author is Kiese Laymon and the book selection is Heavy: An American Memoir.

One of the issues presented in this book is how eating habits affect our health. This program will help us discuss what you can do to improve an eating method.

The class size is limited, therefore please register in advance. To sign up for this class series, please call the Pass Christian Library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.

The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian. Information is also available at: https://www.facebook.com/events/656850312822697