by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

For the second consecutive year, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats Golf Team won the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 5A State Championship Thursday, April 28, 2022 at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.

The Lady Bearcats won convincingly with a two day score of 758 behind a 143 total from Long Beach Senior & William Carey Signee Gracie Bloom. Bloom repeated as the MHSAA 5A Medalist by 28 shots; including a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, April 27.

No other team came relatively close in point totals in the championship and the win allows the Lady Bearcats to host the MHSAA 5A State Golf Tournament again in 2023.