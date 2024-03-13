by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After years of experience in the school district and education foundation, it’s easy to say nothing surprises Carrolyn Hamilton. Tuesday night, March 12, 2024, Hamilton was finally surprised at the Long Beach School Board of Trustees meeting on the Harper McCaughan Elementary School campus where the new expansion of the building was dedicated in her honor along with a plaque of recognition.

Hamilton was a key factor in the building of Harper McCaughan Elementary, which moved off Pineville Road after Hurricane Katrina.

“We learned to love Long Beach and this school district,” said Hamilton when discussing her family history as her father served as superintendent for 34 years before. “My family sacrificed a lot back when I was superintendent and principal. I can’t tell them how much I appreciate it. Now, retirement is wonderful. I was not successful by myself, definitely had tremendous help from the school board, the faculty, students who were wonderful. I tell teachers all the time, you don’t know how great it is here until you’ve been somewhere else.”

The new wing in the elementary school was dedicated to Hamilton along with a plaque that outlined her service and accomplishments for the Long Beach School District.