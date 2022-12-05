One dominating performance versus a wire-to-wire left Pass High basketball fans up on their seats at the home gymnasium for most of the game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 against the Picayune Maroon Tide.

In the first game, the Lady Pirates throttled Picayune’s girls by a score of 59-19 with Pass Christian not even allowing five points in the first half from the Lady Maroon Tide.

“Tonight, I really thought we played together and had a great defense,” said Pass Christian High School Basketball Coach Greta Ainsworth. “We still have a very long ways to go, but we came together tonight.”

Lady Pirates Forward Ariana Crimm finished with 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter as Pass High went into halftime with a 38-4 lead.

Additionally, Pass High Forward Kamaiyah Pruitt had a double-double and 13 points in the second half to help secure the victory for the Lady Pirates.