by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner
One dominating performance versus a wire-to-wire left Pass High basketball fans up on their seats at the home gymnasium for most of the game on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 against the Picayune Maroon Tide.
In the first game, the Lady Pirates throttled Picayune’s girls by a score of 59-19 with Pass Christian not even allowing five points in the first half from the Lady Maroon Tide.
“Tonight, I really thought we played together and had a great defense,” said Pass Christian High School Basketball Coach Greta Ainsworth. “We still have a very long ways to go, but we came together tonight.”
Lady Pirates Forward Ariana Crimm finished with 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter as Pass High went into halftime with a 38-4 lead.
Additionally, Pass High Forward Kamaiyah Pruitt had a double-double and 13 points in the second half to help secure the victory for the Lady Pirates.
The Pass Christian Boys were not so lucky though as they fell to Picayune’s defense 42-34.
Despite being tied at the half with 17 points and having a 30-27 lead after three periods, the boys couldn’t find the basket and only scored 4 points in the final quarter. Point Guard L.J. Jaynes led the Pirates with 8 points.
The table quickly turned for Friday night’s game against West Harrison as Pass Christian swept the Hurricanes with the girls winning 52-28 and the Pirates boys finishing off the matchup with a 66-42 victory.
Following Friday’s win, the boys traveled to Harrison Central High School Saturday morning, December 3 to take on Sarah T. Reed High School out of New Orleans for the Mississippi/Louisiana Challenge.
With the help from Pass Christian Sophomore Forward Brendan Necaise, the Pirates beat the Olympians 59-50 and earn the trophy sponsored by The Gazebo Gazette.
Necaise won the Most Outstanding Player of the game with 15 points and 5 rebounds. The next girls and boys basketball game will return to Lyman to face the 6A powerhouse Harrison Central High School on Friday, December 9 at 6pm.