Dr. Sean Perry, Mississippi Aquarium Associate Veterinarian, recently returned from a two-week trip to Madagascar to assist with the examination of more than 2,000 previously confiscated radiated tortoises.

Perry was part of a team sent to Madagascar with the Turtle Survival Alliance, Knoxville Zoo, and the St. Louis Zoo Institute of Conservation Medicine.

The tortoises were given pre-release examinations before being released from captivity into their native habitat. Perry said about 20,000 radiated tortoises were confiscated in Madagascar. This was the second batch of turtles to receive pre-release examinations.

According to Wildlifesos.com, radiated tortoises are trafficked in Madagascar on the black market as pets and for food. The radiated tortoise is listed as a critically endangered species.

“It was a rewarding experience being part of a team helping with conservation efforts for endangered tortoises on the other side of the world,” Perry said. “We were able to ensure these tortoises were healthy before they were released into their native habitat from where they were poached several years ago. Now, these animals are larger, so they are less likely to be poached, and they are tagged so they can be identified if they are ever poached and confiscated. ”

Since its opening in August 2020, Mississippi Aquarium has established itself as a leader in turtle conservation.

The Aquarium’s team has successfully rehabilitated and released more than 60 cold-stunned, highly endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico.