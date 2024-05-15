Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Historical Society will hold its monthly luncheon on Monday, May 20th at 12 pm (Noon). The speaker will be Historical Society Archivist Bruce Stinson whose focus of his talk will be on Catherine Cole, and the collection of her letters from Pass Christian when it was considered “The Newport of the South.”

Stinson will also include the letters of Isabelle Bowman Finley (Town Library Founder) who had works frequently appear in the Times Picayune newspaper of New Orleans, Louisiana.



The Historical Society is located at 201 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian. Lunch is offered and starts at 12pm (noon). The cost for lunch is $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Please make your lunch reservation by 5pm on Friday, May 17th and call 228-452-7254 or email: info@passhistory.org to make reservations or for further information about the program. All proceeds benefit the Pass Christian Historical Society. www.passhistory.org