by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Behind two second half running touchdowns from Pass Christian Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux, the Pirates upended the Bay High Tigers 24-17 to earn its second consecutive playoff berth.

“We started good from the second half after not performing well in the first,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody, who’s in his third year, but first victory over Bay High. “We just have to get better at closing out games. Bay certainly fought until the end.”

In the longest rivalry west of Highway 49 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with 70 games between both schools, the Pass Christian High School Pirates started the game off with a fumble recovered from the opening kickoff by Junior Linebacker Jace Sandrock.

After the Pirates’ (5-2, 2-0) 10-7 lead at the half, Pass Christian marched down the field during the first possession of the third quarter for an eleven play drive that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run from Alexander with 9:13 left and a 17-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Bay High (2-5, 0-2) moved down the field on three penalties to Pass Christian, but could not advance inside the redzone and settled for a short chip shot field goal from Avery Harris with 5:37 left in the game.

The Pirates drove down the field until Alexander got his second opportunity to attack the pylon with 1:45 left. Once the extra point was converted, the game was secured with a 24-10 lead and finished at 24-17 for the Pass Christian victory.

“Our kids came out and gave everything they had, I put the loss 100% on me,” said Bay High Head Football Coach Jeremy Turcotte. “I just didn’t have us ready to play in certain ways tonight.”

Offensively, Quarterback Ladd Scriber led the Pirates with 125 yards passing, going 11/23 attempt, a second quarter touchdown pass to Anthony James, and one interception.

Alexander-Dedeaux was a force from the ground, finishing with both second half touchdowns while accounting for 144 rushing yards on 21 carries. Along with the nine yard touchdown reception, Pass High’s James caught five passes for 43 yards and teammate Terry Patton, Jr. pulled in four tosses for 74 yards.

Even though the Pirates only had one sack and one interception, Pass Christian forced five punts, 1 turnovers on downs, and one fumble recovery on a kickoff. Sophomore Defensive Lineman Andrew Daniely led Pass High with nine tackles, seven solo, and four tackles for loss.

Pass Christian will host Stone County for the District 8-4A Championship at the Francis McDonald Stadium next Friday, October 21, 2022. This game will be for the 300th overall victory of the football program at Pass High.