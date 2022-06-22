Gazebo Gazette

Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, including one from the CBP’s Baltimore Field Office, rendered immediate medical assistance to an injured woman after a single vehicle accident near Pass Christian about noon on Sunday.

The two CBP officers, Special Operations Supervisor Kyle Williams of the Area Port of Philadelphia within the Baltimore Field Office, and Special Response Team Operator Julio Garcia of the Tucson Field Office, were driving southbound on Espy Road in Pass Christian when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Beach Blvd. (Rte. 90) swerve around a vehicle and strike a tree head on along the highway median.

The officers immediately responded and observed that the woman was alert and responsive, but that she suffered a compound fracture of her right ankle and was bleeding profusely. Williams used his belt as a tourniquet and held it in place until Pass Christian Police arrive and provided Williams with a proper tourniquet.

Pass Christian Fire and EMS arrived shortly after, extracted the injured woman from the vehicle, and transported her to the hospital.

As Special Response Team operators, both officers possess advanced weapons, tactical and lifesaving skills. They were borrowing a classroom at the Pass Christian Police Department to teach an Advanced Enforcement Operations Training Program for a group of CBP task force officers in Gulfport, Miss.

They were heading away from the police department on a lunch break when they observed the vehicle accident.

“Our Special Response Team training has given us the proper tools and knowledge to respond to this type of situation. We didn’t think about helping, we just acted like any operator would. We were just extremely fortunate that we were in the right place at the right time and thrilled that the woman is doing ok,” said Williams, who is based in Philadelphia.

“I am extremely proud of the decisive actions demonstrated by our highly skilled special operators who observed a vehicle accident and immediately rendered potentially lifesaving assistance until local EMS arrived,” said Stephen Maloney, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “I am extraordinarily proud of the professionalism and compassion that our Customs and Border Protection officers extended to a fellow human being in distress.”

