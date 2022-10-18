by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates Volleyball team provided their best performance of the year against the Purvis Lady Tornadoes in front of an electric crowd to win the MHSAA 4A South State Championship in three straight sets and play for the state title on Thursday. For the second consecutive year, the Pass Christian Girls Volleyball team will compete for the 4A State Championship.

In the first two sets, the Lady Pirates won both by double digit margins, 25-11 and 25-10. Pass Christian Seniors Marin Beeson, Daydria Cuevas, Alyssa Necaise, Julia Henderson, Eryn Foretich and Keragon Niolet each provided serves, kills, and digs to overmatch the Tornadoes in each set.

“We’ve had struggles all year with serving, but I knew we had it in us,” said Pass Christian High School Head Volleyball Coach Luke Lee. “It just so happened in our South State was where we pulled it altogether. We’re going to talk about keeping the moment and energy for the state title, which we want to bring home.”

After Beeson won the first 5 points on serve in the third set, the game became tighter due to a few serves and mishaps during play. Beeson, Cuevas, Henderson, and Niolet stepped up winning points that appeared out of touch.

Cuevas won four points on serve in a row and built the lead too high for Purvis to overcome at 25-19 in the final set.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates will play the winner between Caledonia/New Albany High Schools 3pm Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the MHSAA 4A State Title at Mississippi State University Gymnasium in Starkville, Miss.