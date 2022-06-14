by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors had quite a bit of agenda items at last Monday’s public meeting in the Gulfport county courthouse to handle before the budget meetings begin in July and August. Harrison County Chancery Clerk John McAdams made a plea to the board to accept the comptroller’s recommendation on audit proposals.

County Comptroller Jennifer Bell came forward to answer questions and make recommendations on the appropriate auditing firm and the board unanimously approved.

After discussing dredge project proposals, memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and other Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issues, the county supervisors went on to announce the transition at the Harrison County Emergency Communications Commission.

At the request of American Medical Response (AMR), the board acknowledged the resignation of Steve Delahousey as the representative to the county emergency communications commission and appointed Billy Shipp in his place.

Following a few personnel changes within the county, an order approving the increase of daily limit on travel card from $2000 to $5000 was unanimously approved.

Towards the end of the meeting, the county unanimously authorized payment of $5,752.90 to the Pass Christian School District for the annual rent in the lease of 16th Section Land at the Vidalia Road Ball Park. Additionally, the payment of $139, 756.66 was approved to the Harrison County School District for 2018-22 rental payments on 16th Section lands throughout the county.

Finally, the supervisors unanimously approved the waiver of rental fees for the use of the West Harrison Civic Center in Long Beach by the St. Paul Carnival Association on January 28, 2023.

District 2 Supervisor Rebecca Powers was physically absent from the meeting, but phoned in to cast her votes on call.