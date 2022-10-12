by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

For the second consecutive year, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates Volleyball team advanced in a second round MHSAA 4A matchup. This time, the District 8-4A Champions beat NE Jones 3-1 to setup a quarterfinals game.

“The first game we had a little bit of nerves, but we calmed the girls down after that and we just kind of rolled, getting better every set,” said Pass Christian Head Volleyball Coach Luke Lee. “The hitting and serving calmed down. It’s something we worked on all year (getting ahead at the start), so Marin Beeson did a great job for us at the beginning of each set.”

After dropping the first set to the Lady Tigers 21-25, Beeson and the Lady Pirates came back immediately in the next game, winning 10 straight points on the serve.

With the kills from Pass Christian Seniors Julia Henderson, Daydream Cuevas, and Keratin Niolet, NE Jones did not have a chance in the second set as the Lady Pirates won 25-17.

Behind an electric crowd made up of the student body, the third was reminiscent of the second. Some mishaps from the Lady Tigers and Pass Christian easily won the set 25-18.

Finally, with NE Jones putting up a fight with a 9-9 tie and a timeout called by the Lady Pirates, Pass Christian Seniors Makayla Crimm & Avery Brunty won 12 straight service points and secured the match with a 25-13 victory.

The MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals will be hosted at the Pass Christian High School Gymnasium on Thursday, October 13 as the Lady Pirates hosted Lawrence County at 6pm.