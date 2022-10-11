by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com
In honoring National Newspaper Week, industry leaders should remember that your community is vital to survival in this industry. Not only advertisement and notices create profit, but staying involved in local feature stories or going to a local high school football game.
Certain publishers and editors despise attending local events, taking pictures or any type of social interaction, but need to remember this is the reason you are in the industry.
Information can be distributed through vast numbers of social media today. The trust of the local community for your local journalists, editors and publishers provides a backbone in the industry as a whole and deserves to be celebrated.
The National Newspaper Association (NNA) found in a study that communities or suburbs are affected by all methods of their daily life in subscribers or regular readers of the local newspapers.
Elections, places to eat, schools, grocery stores, shopping, fixtures, jobs, classifieds or churches are viewed in the news, not only for advertisement, but in choices and other decisions.
Regardless of your personal feeling about the newspaper industry, pick one up, you may be surprised at what’s there and useful.
The communities are vital to continue the industry today.