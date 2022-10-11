In honoring National Newspaper Week, industry leaders should remember that your community is vital to survival in this industry. Not only advertisement and notices create profit, but staying involved in local feature stories or going to a local high school football game.

Certain publishers and editors despise attending local events, taking pictures or any type of social interaction, but need to remember this is the reason you are in the industry.

Information can be distributed through vast numbers of social media today. The trust of the local community for your local journalists, editors and publishers provides a backbone in the industry as a whole and deserves to be celebrated.