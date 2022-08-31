State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina.

The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two whistleblowers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois based insurance company.

State Farm also agreed to dismiss counterclaims it filed against the whistleblowers. The company had alleged that the whistleblowers breached their employment agreements and violated other laws by taking company documents while working as independent adjusters.