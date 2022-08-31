by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

When the dust settled, Tuesday afternoon, August 30, 2022 following the cuts and trades at the completion of training camp, the 2022-23 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster is finalized for better or worse in the National Football League (NFL). As someone who has been to a few training camp practices; both indoor and outside, an evaluation of the strengths and weakness will be presented for analysis.

POSITIVES: While everyone knows the quality of offense former Head Coach Sean Payton produced over 16 years as a play-caller, don’t shy away from the Saints defense. I have personally seen this front seven dominate and manhandle offenses; including those with future Hall-of-Famer and maybe the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Quarterback Tom Brady. The last two years, New Orleans is 4-0 in the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Brady as their signal caller and this was primarily because of the defensive unit of Cameron Jordan (DE), Marcus Davenport (DE), Demario Davis (LB), and Marshawn Lattimore (DB). The Saints have been the Top 5 defensive units in the NFL for the last two years and the coordinator; Dennis Allen, is now the head coach.

NEGATIVES: Many of you thought I would say offense, but the true problem for New Orleans has been the injury bug. Two years ago, future Hall-of-Famer Quarterback Drew Brees began the domino effect of injuries for the organization and unfortunately this has lingered within the franchise last year. Upon Brees’ retirement, new Quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed a 5-2 record until injury led to a team 4-6 finish with three different arms behind center and just missed the NFL playoffs. While Winston had a minor injury to his foot during camp, the Saints lost the first round NFL Draft pick, Offensive Lineman Trevor Penning after tearing a ligament in his toe. Penning was projected to be a starter at tackle.

UNDERRATED: Hard to believe that anyone would feel this way; however, Saints All-Pro Running Backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have been treading under the radar. Although Kamara’s hearing on the Las Vegas assault from February has been postponed until October, the five time Pro Bowler stays relatively quiet during camp, works on his game and continues trying to focus on football. Former Heisman Trophy Winner and three time Pro Bowler, Ingram appears to be heading toward the end of career, but looks to be a quality third down back with a wait-and-see about Kamara’s situation.

OVERRATED: The linebacker unit for New Orleans is highly inexperienced with an exception of Demario Davis. While the Saints defensive line may be the best in the entire NFL, the linebackers have to prove they can stop heavy running games; especially in the NFC South (New Orleans Division), where Brady is the only experienced quarterback. Saints Linebackers Pete Werner, Kaden Ellis, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun have a combined 11 years experience – the same as Davis. With the experience and attack from the defensive line and secondary, hopefully this group will learn on the fly.

BOTTOM LINE: Even though there are some changes made in the organization done in the last minute; such as Tuesday’s trade of defensive back C.J. Johnson to Philadelphia for nothing this season, New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager (GM) Mickey Loomis has put together a winning culture for the Saints since 2006 and doesn’t appear to be wanting a different direction. As the longest standing GM in the NFL, Loomis does his job successfully and Allen appears to have put a good product on the field this season

Regardless of recent changes and additional circumstances, the NFL 2022-23 season will be here Thursday, September 8 while the Saints will hit the road to long-time division rival; the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, September 11 at noon.

Hunter Dawkins is the Publisher/Owner/Associated Press Member of The Gazebo Gazette. Dawkins has played, coached, or been a journalist covering football since 5 years old. The publisher has earned over 30 state, regional, national awards for his reporting on recreational, high school, collegiate, or professional sports coverage.