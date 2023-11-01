Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) will host its annual Open House, where prospective families can explore the newly-renovated campus, learn about its academic programs, delve into the world of sports and clubs, and get a taste of the rich traditions that make the all-girls Catholic secondary school unique.

Event Details:

– Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

– Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

– Location: Our Lady Academy Campus, 222 South Beach Blvd., Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520

The Open House event is an opportunity for prospective families to get a firsthand look at the opportunities that awaits at OLA.

During the event, visitors will have the chance to embark on a student-led tour of the newly renovated campus, enjoy performances by its award-winning dance and cheer teams, choir, band, and the Alpha Omega Robotics team – the first all-girls FRC robotics team in Mississippi.

To make the Open House even more exciting, OLA is offering a chance to win door prizes, including a $100 cash prize. To enter the drawing, simply pre-register for the event on their website. [ourladyacademy.com] (Must be present to win.)

Principal Jennifer Seymour states, “We are eager to welcome you and your family to Our Lady Academy’s Open House on November 13th. Come discover what sets OLA apart as a unique and exceptional school. We hope to see you there and look forward to sharing the world of Crescent life with you and your daughter.”

For more information, please contact: Karli Corr, Email: karli.corr@ourladyacademy.com