by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After approving a few items on the agenda at the August 1 meeting for the Harrison County School Board of Trustees, Superintendent Mitchell King asked to add athletic coordinators for five different middle schools within the school district. This was from the request of Harrison County School District Athletic Director Avery Bush who stated to King that these middle schools needed to have someone handle the schedules, contacting officials for different athletic contests, and be present at games to regulate activities.

King said each salary would be $17,500 per year, which the school board unanimously approved. Interviews for these positions will begin this week.

In other actions, a 16th Section land lease agreement was granted for Permission Baptist Church located in West Harrison County. According to the school district, the lease was new after the church had been a part of 16th section land for over 100 years. Then, a payment of $49,930.38 was authorized for a wetland mitigation lease to 16th section land in western Harrison County.

The school board unanimously approved a payment of $6000 to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office – Reserve Division for security at West Harrison and Harrison Central athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.

Finally, a payment of $2000 was made to Cropper GIS, LLC for professional services rendered in preparing meters and bounds required for school board member redistricting boundaries legal description. This was from the July 11 meeting where the board unanimously approved the second option for redistricting map following the U.S. Congressional Census of 2020.

The map by the board did have a slight movement for District 2 and 3 because of an increase in the population.