Gazebo Gazette

Cam Devanney, Andruw Monasterio and Sal Frelick all homered as part of a 7-1 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (40-45, 6-12 2nd Half) over the Tennessee Smokies (46-41, 9-9 2nd Half) on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium.

Starter T.J. Shook battled through the first two innings of the game, working around a bases-loaded jam in the first and a pair of runners on base in the second.

The Shuckers’ offense supported their starter in the top of the third. Frelick led off the inning with a single off Jordan Wicks (L, 0-1), his second hit of the day, and Andruw Monasterio followed with an opposite-field homer, his sixth of the year at Double-A, to put the Shuckers up 2-0.

After a groundout and a flyout, Devanney launched a solo shot to right, his 13th of the year, extending the Biloxi lead to 3-0. Shook would allow a run in the bottom of the third inning on a single, the only hit he allowed over three innings.

In the top of the fifth, Garrett Mitchell started the frame with a walk before Devanney blasted a two-run homer to left, his second of the day and 14th of the year, moving the Shuckers ahead 5-1. Frelick would add on another run in the top of the sixth with a solo blast to right, his third homer of the year and fourth hit of the afternoon, cushioning the Shuckers advantage at 6-1.

On the mound, the Shuckers’ bullpen combined to shut out the Smokies through the final six frames, surrendering just two hits in that span. J.T. Hintzen spun a perfect inning with a strikeout in the fourth and Kent Hasler followed with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hasler departed with a runner on second in the sixth for Nash Walters, who retired the next two hitters in order. In the bottom of the seventh, Walters recorded a pair of outs but left with runners on first and second.

Zach Vennaro (W, 4-1) struck out the final batter in the inning before hurling a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Biloxi added an insurance run in the ninth on a single by Monasterio and an RBI double from Dillard, widening their lead to 7-1. Robbie Hitt tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to seal the win for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers now have four days off for the All-Star Break before returning to MGM Park to kick off a nine-game home stand on Friday night.

Biloxi will face off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for the first three games of the series, kicking off on Friday night with another Fireworks Friday presented by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi with a 6:35 pm first pitch.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers .

(Front Photo by Mike Krebs)