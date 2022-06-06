Gazebo Gazette

Have you heard about the Garifuna people and their culture? Now is the perfect time to learn more about this fascinating Caribbean people. The Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library are hosting a Garifuna Festival in the City Hall Courtyard on Saturday, June 11th from 6-9pm.

The evening will start in the City Courtroom with a screening of director’s selects from the forthcoming documentary Anichugu: Our Garifuna Story.

The film is an independent production brought to you by Banda Ancha Productions, The Garifuna Cultural Center, and Aberracion Optica. The film´s directors, Sarah Borealis (US / Mexico), Audrey Flores (US / Honduras) and Arturo Juarez (Mexico) will be present to discuss the making of this international project, which has been in production for more than five years. This film is a closer look at the efforts of one Garifuna family to preserve and celebrate their ancestors and their cultural legacy.

Following the screening, we will move to the courtyard where there will be food, music and a fashion show. Two designers, Teresa Rochez (New Orleans) and Nora Flores (Brooklyn and Honduras) will present Garifuna fashions modeled by a mix of Garifuna models and local volunteers and will also include head scarves and accessories.

Items will be available for sale following the fashion show.

Tasting portions of Garifuna traditional foods will be available during the event. Food will be provided by Hokena Bessy Rochez of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Music for the evening will be provided by Henry Alvarez, a Garifuna DJ who performs under the name DJ Future SKILACHI.

Since this is a library program, we also have a literary aspect. Author Garifuna Duchess will be in attendance with copies of her groundbreaking account of her personal awakening to Garifuna spirituality entitled My Spiritual Journey.

There will also be a representative from the University Press of Mississippi with copies of Black Carib Wars: Freedom, Survival, and the Making of the Garifuna by Christopher Taylor (2012) available for purchase.

The event will take place in the Pass Christian City Hall Courtyard located at 111 Hiern Avenue and admission is free.

The Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library are the sponsor for this event. To learn more, you can visit www.harrison.lib.ms.us or email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or you can call the Pass Christian Public Library at 228-452-4596.

(Photo by GoNOMAD Travel)