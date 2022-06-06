Gazebo Gazette

Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Jonathan McLendon to the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) representing commercial seafood processors.

McLendon was sworn in at the MACMR meeting held May 17 and his current term will end June 30, 2024. He replaces Richard Gollott, who served on the commission for nearly 17 years.

“Commissioner McLendon will serve as a great asset to our Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources and provide essential representation for our state’s commercial seafood processors,” said Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins.

Serving as the vice president of Biloxi Freezing and Processing, Inc., for the past 20 years, McLendon is the fourth generation of his family to serve in the seafood business in Biloxi. In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant, McLendon is also co-founder of the Biloxi Shrimp Co., LLC, and serves as vice president of the American Shrimp Processors Association.

“I am honored and thankful to be asked to serve on the Commission and look forward to supporting the marine resources of our great state,” said McLendon.

McLendon resides in Biloxi with his wife Aimee and two children, Carter and Lillian Grace. He is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is accepting proposals for projects that may receive funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act (GOMESA).

The deadline for proposals to be submitted is Friday, July 1, 2022.

Proposals, which are restricted to projects within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, must meet one or more of the following criteria: projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses; mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resources; implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan; mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects; and planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance.

All proposals must include the following:

Project name Point of contact information Project location Project description Justification (How does project meet one or more of the criteria?) Estimated cost and detailed budget Goals and objectives of the project Project timeline/schedule

Proposals may be submitted to Russell Weatherly at GOMESA@dmr.ms.gov or delivered to MDMR at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.