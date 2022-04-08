Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) Alpha Omega Robotics Team members Alyssa Fayard, Maddie Amacker, Camille Ivey, Kendall Pavolini, Maria Schuyler, Sofie Talazac, and Ana Wadsworth won the FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Bayou Regional Competition under the leadership of OLA Science Teacher Julie Cranford.

Over 40 high schools from Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida competed on March 31-April 1 at The Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, Louisiana.

These high-school level robotics teams, with the guidance of adult mentors, had 6 weeks to design, build and program their competitive robot to perform a series of tasks as a sport, using offense, defense quick thinking and scouting techniques.

Teams must use code and programming, CAD, mechanical and electrical engineering, automation and robotics.

“Our team was amazing! These students have worked so hard and their perseverance and dedication to the project paid off! I applaud their efforts and their team work in building OLA’s Award Winning robot. We are extremely indebted to our mentors, Joel Lawhead and Joe Schuyler who have volunteered much of their time sharing their engineering expertise and computer knowledge with our students,” said Cranford.

The Alpha Omega Robotics Team will advance to the FIRST® Championship at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on April 20-23, 2022.