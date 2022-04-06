by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After an executive session on Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting in Long Beach personnel matters, the Mayor and board accepted the resignation of Harbormaster Bill Angley. The resignation came after the board stopped any progress on the Beatline Parkway Project and the Annexation Ordinance to focus solely on the harbor the last few weeks.

A year and six months since the total destruction of the Long Beach Harbor from Hurricane Zeta on Halloween in 2020, funding and help have gone into a long road to recovery.

Following former 45th President Donald J. Trump’s approval to provide Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds for assistance in late 2020, the federal government agency has been anything but helpful. Angley was a part of this attempted recovery, but recently received another job opportunity from Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

“It’s been a great honor to work here for almost eleven years,” said Angley. “I’m gonna miss the boat-owners, who were like family members to all the employees down at the harbor, but I wish everybody well.”

Angley moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a five year military career with the United States Navy from 2003-2008. Before being appointed to Harbormaster in 2011, he worked for the city of Gulfport.

His last official day for the city of Long Beach is May 1, 2022.