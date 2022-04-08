by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Division 8-3A/4A track and field championships were hosted by Pass Christian at Francis McDonald Stadium on Wednesday, April 6.

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws scored 150 points to claim the boys team title in Division 8-3A followed by St. Patrick with 116 points, Jefferson Davis County 86, West Marion 12, and Perry Central with 7 points. OLA took second place in the girls division in 3A with 93 points behind champion St. Patrick with 167 points. Jefferson Davis County was third with 61 points and West Marion was fourth with 35 points.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates scored 151 points to claim the girls team title in Division 8-4A followed by Moss Point with 82 points, Bay High 81, Stone 37, and Poplarville with 7 points. The Pirates scored 113 points to place second in the boys standings behind champion Bay High with 129 points. Moss Point was third with 68 points, Stone 57, and Poplarville with 5 points.

The Rocks were led by triple winner Keegan Leverett who won the 800m in a school record time of 1:58.49. He also won the 1600m in 4:29.5/ and the 3200m in 9:49.35.

Chandler Chapman was a double-winner for SSC in the 110m hurdles in 15.70 and the 300m hurdles in 41.64. Ja’Kobe Cameron won the long jump with a leap of 22′ while Evan Noel won the 400m in 52.38. Davien Lagarde won the triple jump for St. Stanislaus with a leap of 39′ 8″.

The Rocks’ 4x400m relay team won the event in 3:40.98.

Other top four finishers advancing to the regional championships for SSC next week include Ryan Tyler (2nd, shotput, 42′ 9″; 2nd, discus, 132′ 6″), Brett Tyler (4th, discus, 92′ 9″), Jacob Bradford (3rd, shotput, 41′ 1″), Jaden Tran (2nd, triple jump, 38′ 10″), Henry Williams (3rd, triple jump, 38′ 2″), Chapman (3rd, long jump, 19′ 11″), Tripp Cottone (4th, pole vault, 8′), the 4x200m relay (2nd, 1:35.86), the 4x100m relay (2nd, 44.54), the 4x800m relay (2nd, 10:03.48), Gus Breisacher (4th, 800m, 2:09.10), Cameron (2nd, 400m, 53.09; 2nd, 200m, 23.15), Brady Logan (4th, 200m, 24.51), and Canye Bankston (4th, 100m, 11.47).

OLA was led by Colleen Nolan who won the 800m with a time of 2:40.22. The Crescents’ 4x400m relay team won the event with a time of 3:47.19 and the 4x800m relay team won their event with a time of 11:18.62. Claire Whitney won the shotput with a distance of 27′ 8″.

Other top four qualifiers for OLA include Whitney (3rd, discus, 60′), Aly Theobald (2nd, shotput, 27′ 2), Riley Cruthirds (3rd, long jump, 13′ 11″; 3rd, 400m, 1:04.00), Margaret Compretta (4th, 800m, 2:49.59; 4th, pole vault, 7′ 6″), Nolan (2nd, 1600m, 6:00.85), Emma Grace Cain (4th, 1600m, 6:14.28), Elle Powers (4th, 3200m, 14:42.86), the 4x100m relay (3rd, 56.41), the 4x200m relay (2nd, 1:55.75), Emily Reinike (2nd, high jump, 4′ 8″; 4th, 200m, 30.07), Angele Holman (3rd, high jump, 4′ 6″), and Lyla Charbonnet (4th, long jump, 12′ 5″).

The Lady Pirates were paced by winners Hailee Simms who won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.00 and Kylah Bell who won the high jump with a height of 5′. Reese Miller won the pole vault with a vault of 6′ and Chanel Howard won the triple jump with a leap of 35′ 8″. The 4x100m relay team won their event with a time of 51.56 and the 4x800m relay team won in 11:28.01.

Other top four finishers for the Lady Pirates include Kamaiyah Pruitt (2nd, discus, 85′ 7″; 4th, shotput, 28′), Bell (2nd, triple jump, 34′), Simms (3rd, triple jump, 33′ 2″; 4th, long jump, 15′ 4″), Howard (3rd, long jump, 15′ 8″), Haleigh Haynes (2nd, high jump, 4′ 10″), Christian Newton (4th, high jump, 4′ 8″), the 4x400m relay (2nd, 4:57.29), the 4x200m relay (3rd, 1:54.44), Kyleigh Haynes (3rd, 300m hurdles, 54.78), Aleah West (2nd, 3200m, 15:47.49; 2nd, 1600m, 7:17.01), Brinley Hoda (3rd, 3200m, 15:50.67), Misha Jenkins (4th, 3200m, 16:21.58; 4th, 1600m, 7:25.23), Isabella Robinson (3rd, 1600m, 7:18 31), Kealey Skinner (2nd, 800m, 2:46.46), Morgan McWilliams (4th, 800m, 2:52.55), Kailey Taylor (2nd, 400m, 1:04.62), Dashayla Dedeaux (3rd, 100m, 13.15; 2nd, 200m, 27.66), Maleygh Acker (2nd, 100m, 13.00), and Anaya Bradley (4th, 200m, 29.04).

The Pirates were led by event winners Landon Laphand who won the 400m in 53.26 and Zach Thomas who won both the 800m and 1600m with times of 2:18.68 and 4:57.75, respectively. Larkin Lewis won the 3200m with a time of 12:38.65. The 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams won their events with times of 3:40.98 and 9:48.62, respectively.

Larry Burkes won the high jump with a leap of 6′ while Thomas Carter won the pole vault with a vault of 13′ 6″.

Other top four finishers that qualified for regional were Tahli Clark (2nd, 200m, 23.47), Abel Nettles (4th, 400m, 55.13; 4th, 800m, 2:19.86), Ollie Bailey (2nd, 1600m, 5:01.42), Joshua Brill (3rd, 1600m, 5:18.65), Talan Lindmark (2nd, 3200m, 12:47.38), Gray Tusa (3rd, 3200m, 13:00.05), the 4x100m relay (4th, 46.54), the 4x200m relay (4th, 1:36.95), Dylan Grebel (2nd, pole vault, 9′), Zach Robinson (4th, pole vault, 8′ 6″), and Kam White (3rd, long jump, 19′ 5″).

The Region 4-3A/4A track and field meet will be held at Pass Christian again on Wednesday, April 13, beginning at 12pm noon.