by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The West Harrison Hurricanes and the Long Beach Bearcats qualified multi athletes for the state championship meet this weekend at the Class 6A South State championship meet last Saturday at Hattiesburg High School.

West Harrison finished fourth overall in both the boys and girls divisions while Long Beach placed sixth in boys and seventh in girls.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes scored 81 points to place fourth behind champion Hattiesburg.

The Lady Hurricanes were led by Sydnei Barber who won the discus with a throw of 111′ 5″. Other top four finishers include Brianna Harris (discus, 4th, 104′ 2″), Shaniya Shugart (800m, 4th, 2:41.15), the 4x400m relay team of Mya Rodriguez, Makena Holland, Barber, and Shugart (4th, 4:27.08), Cristian Newton (high jump, 2nd, 5′ 2″), Desiree Lacy (pole vault, 2nd, 7′ 6″), Jewelz Galloway (pole vault, 3rd, 7′), McKinley Humble (shot put, 3rd, 29′ 11 1/2″), and Lin’Breisha Lewellyn (long jump, 2nd, 16′ 11″).

The Hurricanes scored 67 points to finish fourth behind champion Hattiesburg. They were led by Josh Lane who won the discus with a throw of 138′ and placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44′ 1 1/2″. Other top four finishers include Jahmad McGowan (300m hurdles, 3rd, 41.52), the 4x400m relaybteam of McGowan, Floyd McCray, Jayden Crawford, and Cameron Garner (3rd, 3:33.47), the 4x800m relay team of Corey Darby, Zayden Ladner, Demetrice Corbett, and Josh Anderson (2nd, 8:42.79), David Thompson (high jump, 2nd, 6′), Andrew Slaughter (pole vault, 2nd, 10′), and Samuel Harris (shot put, 4th, 43′ 6 1/4″).

The Long Beach Bearcats tallied 40 points to place sixth behind champion Hattiesburg. Top four finishers for the Bearcars include the 4x100m relay team of Edjuan Trautman, Malachi Brown, Evan Baronne, and Ronnie Brown (3rd, 43.81) and Andre Windham (triple jump, 2nd, 45′ 2 1/2″).

The Lady Bearcats scored 51 points to finish seventh behind champion Hattiesburg. Long Beach was led by Tori Washington who won the shot put with a throw of 30′ 5 1/2″ and was third in the discus with a throw of 90′ 10 1/2″. Other top four finishers for the Lady Bearcats were the 4x100m relay team of Michelle Klaesi, Shayla Nguyen, Sasha Moseley, and Riley Rollison (2nd, 51.73), Audrey Waite (3200m, 3rd, 13:35.54), Mary Waite (3200m, 4th, 14:36.12), and Nguyen (triple jump, 4th, 32′ 7 3/4″).

The Class 6A state championship meet will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at Pearl High School at 10 a.m.