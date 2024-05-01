by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The combined team of Saint Stanislaus/Our Lady Academy repeated as the Class 3A state tennis champions last week when the team defeated Belmont five courts to two in the finals.

SSC/OLA head coach Bob Speight commented, “I can not say enough about this team of young men and women. They performed admirably all season long and really did not have a bad match all season. We played some teams that were not in our classification during the regular season and that helped get us ready for a push in the postseason. We were able to win our division title which put us in a favorable position for draws in the playoffs. The seniors did a tremendous job of leading the team. For the boys team, the seniors included Cole Bryant and Noah Lemmon while the lone senior for the OLA team is Katie Favre. In addition to the players, we had a stellar supporting cast of parents that gave of their time and effort to help the team be prepared for matches and travel.”

In the playoffs, the SSC/OLA team defeated Noxubee County, Wesson, East Webster, and Belmont on their journey to hoist the trophy.

Speight added, “We have strong nucleus of players returning next season and we are looking to defend our title in Vicksburg in 2025.”

The victory over Belmont secured a second consecutive state championship for the team and fourth state title overall. The team previously won state championships in 1998,1999, and 2023. The squad has played in six state finals, as well, also appearing in 2009 and 2010.

Photo by Mississippi High School Activities Association