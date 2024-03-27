by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates hosted the Kevin Woods Classic last week. The annual track and field meet featured six teams.

The Lady Pirates scored 84 points to place third in the girls’ division.

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Harmony Walker (100m, 12.69) and Anaya Bradley (200m, 26.41).

Other top three finishers for the Lady Pirates were Bradley (100m, 2nd, 12.73), Brinley Hoda (3200m, 2nd, 14:27.87), the 4x100m relay team of Amarie Edwards, Takiya Tyson, Walker, and Bradley (2nd, 50.34), the 4x200m relay team of Madison Jacobs, Walker, Edwards, and Bradley (2nd, 1:46.52), the 4x400m relay team of Destany Reese, Hailey Lebeau, Tyson, and Kailey Taylor (3rd, 4:39.64), and the 4x800m relay team of Emily Dedeaux, Amelia Coolidge, Hoda, and Morgan McWilliams (3rd, 12:00.54).

The boys’ division was won by Pass Christian with 161.50 points.

The Pirates were led by event winners Ryland Shoulders (100m, 11.25), Landon Laphand (400m, 50.57), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 5:01.06), and the 4x800m relay team of Bailey, Talan Lindmark, Nolan Akers, and Edoardo Gherardelli (9:02.84).

Other top three finishers were Shoulders (200m, 2nd, 23.25), Tristin Jones (400m, 3rd, 53.71), Lindmark (800m, 2nd, 2:07.00; 1600m, 2nd, 5:01.46), Bailey (800m, 3rd, 2:07.51), Gherardelli (1600m, 3rd, 5:06.73), Brennan Davis (3200m, 2nd, 11:35.37), Larkin Lewis (3200m, 3rd, 12:48.09), the 4x100m relay team of Trieu Tran, Shoulders, Mikhail Trotter, and Terry Patton (3rd, 45.44), the 4x200m relay team of Jones, Perry Williams, Trotter, and Shoulders (2nd, 1:33.14), the 4x400m relay team of Dat Le, Lewis, Davis, and Gherardelli (3rd, 3:57.82), Landon Hall (high jump, 2nd, 5′ 10″), and Cenica Barnes (discus, 3rd, 104′ 2″).