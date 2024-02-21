Gazebo Gazette

Works celebrating the “Call of the Coast” by eight artists will be featured at Coast Episcopal School’s Gail Keenen Art Center (GKAC) from this Friday, February 23 through Friday, April 19.

Members of the public are invited to attend the show’s 5 – 7 pm opening reception this coming Friday or by calling for an appointment anytime during the eight week show (excluding Easter Break 3/29-4/7).

Art lovers will experience the talents of: Erin Austen Abbott, writer, author and photographer whose works involves her family, home and adventures; California native Mary Ann Breen, influenced by the Pacific Ocean, Sierra Nevada Mountains, redwood forests, Mojave Desert and Death Valley; Christina Juran, who credits the soul of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast to her deep connection to nature, earth and home, reflected in works using both formal and non-traditional materials; Jennifer Kayes, whose passion for creativing beautiful and unique oil paintings in eclectic and bohemian style; Marian Knobbe, inspired by the beauty of elusive mingling of land and water; Tommie Larsen, a studio and plein air contemporary impressionist who draws inspiration from time in nature and all its inhabitants; Julia Reyes, visual artist and creative entrepreneur; and Megan Zaniewski, self-taught hand-embroidery artist who creates natural portraits. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase.

Call of the Coast is the third and final show of the 2023-2024 year to be curated at GKAC by MS Gulf Coast artist and photographer Ann Dinwiddie Madden. Call 228-452-9442 to RSVP.

Coast Episcopal School is dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique and nurturing Judeo-Christian Community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

Founded in 1950, CES is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS). For information: Coast Episcopal School, 5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS, 39560. 228-452-9442. Coastepiscopalschool.org