How can we make our community a better place to live for everyone? How can we help everyone in our community thrive? How can we reach out to have conversations that include different viewpoints?

In an effort to answer these questions, join us for the first (inaugural) Blue Jeans and Red Beans Community Conversation on Sunday, February 25th from 2-4pm at the St. Stephens Community Cultural Center at 25220 St. Stephens Road in DeLisle.