Gazebo Gazette
How can we make our community a better place to live for everyone? How can we help everyone in our community thrive? How can we reach out to have conversations that include different viewpoints?
In an effort to answer these questions, join us for the first (inaugural) Blue Jeans and Red Beans Community Conversation on Sunday, February 25th from 2-4pm at the St. Stephens Community Cultural Center at 25220 St. Stephens Road in DeLisle.
Although our focus is on the Pass Christian (39571 zip code), everyone is welcome to join in the conversation. Local community leader Jamion Burney will be our moderator.
“Blue jeans” means it’s a casual event and “red beans” means the community will share food and fellowship and take the time to discuss and talk.
This event is free and open to the public!
For further information, you can email Jamion at jtburney327@icloud.com (228-234-3284) or Wendy at wlsallard@gmail.com (228-342-5438).