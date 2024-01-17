It is becoming evident that as I get older, I am increasingly put in a position of elder spokesman for arts education, performing arts as it pertains to academic and social development.

I suppose with my past experience I should be honored to be thought of in such a way. But I have to ask myself, if I accept this badge, would I be admitting that I am getting older?

Let me ponder this for a few moments….Am I ready to ad- mit I am older…Mature….Experienced?

In my own mind there are some wonderful advantages in thinking I am still young, despite the physical realities. But there are also equal opportunities, for one who ages well.

But will I ever give in to it? I suppose this is a question we will all need to ponder someday.

One thing I am sure of…my years of experience allows me to give an educated opinion of the question that seems to be in need of an answer almost everywhere I visit.

How important is the arts in education? How important is the arts to our social development?

It is about time we recognized the importance of the arts in our lives and in our schools. The most important reason for arts in schools and our communities is to enable social development.

Yes, it is very true that through the arts we can appreciate some of the most masterful moments achieved such as a Shakespearean play, Classical or modern music, a Phantom of the Opera, paintings from a Picasso or Michelangelo, etc. etc. But the most important gift received is the ability to give our children sufficient skills so that they can express themselves with confidence, on the stage of life.

Arts Education is a tool in which we recognize and express deep and personal feelings, both in verbal and nonverbal form.