Yesterday, I met with three different divorce clients, and one couple signed the divorce paperwork to begin the process.

Driving home, I started thinking about all of the divorces that I’ve handled over the years. Why marriages break up?

In many of them, there was one overriding theme: Infidelity.

I cannot tell you how many of my divorce clients and I have had a conversation about how the infidelity started.

Their cheating spouse usually started the infidelity with a simple conversation with a new person on Facebook or an old flame, or an innocent cup of coffee.

Guys and gals, when you’re married, there is no such thing as an innocent conversation through messenger or an innocent cup of coffee with someone who is not your spouse…that turns into more cups of coffee you normally have with your spouse.