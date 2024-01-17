by Tina Seymour Demoran Esq., Seymour Law Firm, PLLC
Yesterday, I met with three different divorce clients, and one couple signed the divorce paperwork to begin the process.
Driving home, I started thinking about all of the divorces that I’ve handled over the years. Why marriages break up?
In many of them, there was one overriding theme: Infidelity.
I cannot tell you how many of my divorce clients and I have had a conversation about how the infidelity started.
Their cheating spouse usually started the infidelity with a simple conversation with a new person on Facebook or an old flame, or an innocent cup of coffee.
Guys and gals, when you’re married, there is no such thing as an innocent conversation through messenger or an innocent cup of coffee with someone who is not your spouse…that turns into more cups of coffee you normally have with your spouse.
The new person that you’re speaking to may seem special, unique, and exciting. They may appear to understand you in ways your spouse may never understand you currently.
In reality, they are not unique. They are dangerous to your marriage, a distraction, and a diversion from the real problems or issues you may be facing in your marriage.
I tell my clients the exact same thing each time: either you’re married or you’re not. Wait until the ink is dry on your divorce papers before you move on with a new person.
Give yourself time to heal from the old relationship.
The new person may seem amazing, but most of the time, they’re just new. Work on your marriage and see if it can be saved before you begin a new relationship with
If it cannot be saved, then do both of you the courtesy of filing for divorce and ending that relationship before you enter a new one with someone else.
An old saying goes, “If you’re in love with two people, and cannot decide which one you should be with, then choose the second person you fell in love with.”
Why?
Because if you were truly in love with the first person, you never would’ve gotten involved with a second person.
Marriage is not 50/50. It is 100/100.
Y’all stay safe out there. Happy New Year.
