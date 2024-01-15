Gazebo Gazette

Due to impending freezing weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution, all Mississippi Gulf Coast school districts have closed or will be closing Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Most school districts and parochial schools expect to be opening on the normal schedule for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The Gazebo Gazette will provide any information and update the status if something changes. This information was given as an abundance of caution and in consultation with the State Emergency Management Agency and local officials.

In a Harrison County report, freezing rain expected and ice accumulations of a light glaze will occur. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and is expected as low as ten degrees above zero.

Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Use caution while traveling outside.